Applications Available For Hancock County Community Garden Program

02/02/18 – 5:12 P.M.

The Community Gardens of Hancock County program on North Blanchard Street in Findlay is taking applications for 2018. All who apply will also get free membership to the men’s and Women’s Garden Club of Findlay. Anyone can apply but preference is given to low- to moderate-income families.

There is a $20 fee to take part but a $10 refund is given to plots that are maintained and clean at the end of the season. The fee is waived for people on financial assistance. Applications can be filled out until February 28 and can be found at liveunitedhancockcounty.org/community gardens.