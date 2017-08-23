Arcadia Men Charged With Sex Crimes

8/23/17 – 5:11 A.M.

Two Arcadia men are facing charges stemming from allegations of sex crimes against minors. The Courier reports 32-year-old Dustin Woodward faces 12 counts of gross sexual imposition and 12 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor. Investigators say Woodward engaged in sexual conduct with 6-year-old multiple time in April and May. They also say he spread sexual material involving minors.

38-year-old Jacob Mullholand faces 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance for allegedly having child pornography.

