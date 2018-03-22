Arcadia School Board Sees Results Of Sports Survey

3/22/18 – 5:12 A.M.

The Arcadia school board saw the results of a survey about the needs of the district’s sports programs during their Wednesday meeting. The Arcadia Booster Club said the results of their polling show most people see adding a competitive gym, updating the football field, and improving the visitor bleachers as priorities. New uniforms also received support from people who took the survey.

The board says they will use the survey as a starting point for more discussion on the issue.

