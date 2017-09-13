Architectural Firms Lobby Arcadia Schools To Design School Addition

9/13/17 – 5:34 A.M.

Two architectural firms are lobbying the Arcadia School District to design a new addition to the school. The Courier reports the school board heard from the Buehrer Group from Maumee and RCM Architects out of Findlay during a Tuesday meeting.

Kent Buehrer told the board that adding classrooms and replacing modular classrooms would cost around $1.5 million. He said they could start construction in June and finish by the end of 2018.

Jerry Murray of RCM pointed out the firm’s long history with the district. He added that the business has helped the district put together a master building plan already.

School officials did not make a decision Tuesday.

MORE: The Courier