Are 'Property Brothers'' Drew Scott & WWE wrestler Nikki Bella joining 'DWTS?'

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — The season-25 cast of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars hasn’t been announced yet, but several names have been have generating some buzz.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight that either Jonathan or Drew Scott, the twin brother stars of HGTV’s Property Brothers, will hit the dance floor next season. People magazine got even more specific on Tuesday, reporting that it’s definitely Drew.

WWE wrestler Nikki Bella also will be competing for the mirror ball trophy next season, a source tells ET.

As has been its custom, ABC isn’t commenting on casting rumors ahead of its official announcement on Good Morning America, which should take place in the last week of August or the first week in September.

Dancing with the Stars returns for its 25th season September 18 on ABC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.