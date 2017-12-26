Area Businesses Earn Safety Rebates

12/26/17 – 8 A.M.

There will be some money coming back to local businesses in Hanock County for safety rebates. Over $66,000 is coming back to the business community through those taking part in the Hancock County Safety Council. The Safety Council is a program of the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce. There are 85 businesses that take part in Hancock County Safety Council.

Across the state, thousands of Ohio employers shared more than $6.7 million in savings through the rebate program.