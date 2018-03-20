Arlington Moves Closer To Water Meter Project

3/20/18 – 5:09 A.M.

A Cincinnati company will likely replace water meters in Arlington. The village’s Board of Public affairs recommended Neptune Equipment Company to council during their Monday meeting. The contract could cost the village around $183,000.

Village officials say the new meters offer better water readings.

At the same time, the village wants residents to check for water line leaks in their homes. They’ve received complaints about higher water bills recently. A small leak can lead to a higher bill during the two-month water cycle.

