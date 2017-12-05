Arlington Officials Grapple With How To Deal With Burned Out Building

12/5/17 – 5:13 A.M.

Arlington officials are working to clear a fire damaged building in the village. The Courier reports the building sits at 501 North Main Street. A fire damaged the structure nearly a year ago.

However, there are several complications. Council has to find out who actually owns the property, and if there is insurance on it. A foreclosure and a divorce further complicate the matter.

Beyond that, the village needs an engineering assessment of the home. Once they take care of all that, the village can contact the property owner to insist they fix or tear down the building.

MORE: The Courier