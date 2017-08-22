Arlington Swimming Pool Open A Few More Days

8/22/17 – 5:31 A.M.

There are still a few days to get a swim in at the Arlington community swimming pool. The facility is open from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. today through Thursday, closed Friday, and then open from noon until 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Most area swimming pools closed for the season when workers went back in school. Village officials say they have enough staff members to run the pool a few extra days this summer.

Council is also considering the future of the baby pool. The Courier reports the village might fill the space in and use it as a pavilion, or possibly a picnic table area.

MORE: The Courier