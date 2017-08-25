Arlington To Make Case For Main Street Repairs

8/25/17 – 5:36 A.M.

Arlington officials are ready to lobby for funding to fix Main Street in the village. The Courier reports they’ll state their case next week. A public meeting on the issue is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the village municipal building.

The issue on the agenda is the need for costly pavement repairs. Village leaders say the cost of maintaining U.S. 68 through town is too much. They say heavy truck traffic takes its toll on the road, and now the road base and drainage needs replaced.

The village has invited the Hancock County Commissioners, state representatives and ODOT to attend. The discussion will tackle the proposed $3.7 million repair project.

