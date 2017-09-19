Arlington Water And Sewer Rates Going Up

9/19/17 – 5:17 A.M.

Arlington residents will pay more for water and sewer services starting in 2018. The Courier reports the village’s board of public affairs announced a 10 percent increase in rates during a Monday meeting. The board says revenue has declined since 2010. They said part of the reason for the decline is because people are using more water-efficient appliances and toilets.

Council also voted to increase sewer rates by 15 percent starting January 1.

