Armed man in custody following Greyhound bus police chase

WISN-TV(CHICAGO) — A police chase involving an armed man traveling on a Greyhound bus from Milwaukee to Chicago Friday night ended with that individual in custody, officials said.

The pursuit began in Wisconsin after police received reports that there was a man inside the bus with a gun, threatening to kill other passengers.

The chase crossed the state border into Illinois, and ABC affiliate WISN-TV reported that officials put spike strips on the ground to stop the bus in Wadsworth, Illinois.

Greyhound said in a statement Friday night, “The bus with 50 customers onboard was en route from Milwaukee to Chicago when the incident began around 9:50 pm CST. There have been no injuries reported. We are fully cooperating with authorities as they work to get customers to safety.”

All of the passengers were evacuated, and there is an ongoing investigation by Illinois State Police.

Interstate 94 was shut down in both directions in the area where the bus stopped.

Neither the identity of the man nor his motive was released.

