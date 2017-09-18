Armed Robbery In Beaverdam Remains Under Investigation

9/18/17 – 7:32 A.M.

The investigation continues into an armed robbery attempt in Beaverdam. The Lima News reports the incident took place at the Dollar General store in the village last Wednesday around 3:20 p.m.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says two black men wearing hooded sweatshirts came into the store and walked around the business while the cashier checked out other customers. During that time they grabbed chrome skeleton Halloween masks from a display and put them on.

After other customers left one man pulled out a small silver handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The man fired a round in the direction of the cashier. As the woman ran away the other suspect fired a round in her direction. Neither shot hit the employee, who was able to hide in a small office.

The suspects ran out of the business to the northwest. If you have information on the crime the sheriff’s office asks you to call Crime Stoppers at (419)229-STOP.

MORE: Lima News