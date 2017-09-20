Armed Robbery Reported At Findlay Business

9/20/17 – 4:59 A.M.

A woman suffered minor injuries during an armed robbery in Findlay Tuesday night. The Findlay Police Department reports the incident happened just after 9 p.m. at the 777 Games of Skill internet cafe at 1016 Tiffin Avenue.

Two men walked into the building and pulled out handguns. They shoved a woman to the floor and took cash before running away from the business to the north. The woman suffered minor injuries.

The search continues for the men. No description of the suspects is available yet.