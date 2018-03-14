Arnold Schwarzenegger disses Trump; confirms Eddie Murphy's on board for “Twins” sequel

Jim Bennett/WireImage(AUSTIN, TX) — Arnold Schwarzenegger is currently involved in a new Terminator film, but the iconic action star has also dabbled in comedy. At this week’s South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, he gave an update on the cast for the upcoming sequel to his hit 1988 comedy Twins.

In Twins, Arnold and Danny DeVito played twins who were the result of a secret genetic experiment in which the DNA of six fathers were combined in an attempt to produce the perfect child. Separated at birth, they team up to track down their birth mother and their donor fathers.

According to Deadline, Arnold confirmed at South by Southwest that Eddie Murphy is coming on board for the sequel, which will be called Triplets. The script is finished and is about, as Arnold explained, “a funny thing that happens in the mixing of the sperm.” Perhaps Murphy will be a previously unknown third brother?

Also during his festival appearance, Deadline reports that Arnold spent a lot of time taking shots at President Donald Trump — the two have had an ongoing Twitter war since Arnold took over hosting Celebrity Apprentice. During his speech in Pennsylvania a few days ago, Trump said, “Arnold Schwarzenegger failed when he did the show and he was a movie star.”

Asked about that comment in Austin, Arnold said, “It’s very nice of him to call me a movie star. I never know really why the Russians make him say certain things.”

Later, discussing the new Terminator film he’ll be shooting this summer, Arnold said, “The T800 travels back to 2019 to get Trump out of prison!”

