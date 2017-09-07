Assistant Treasurer Of Findlay City Schools Named Tiffin’s Next Finance Director

9/7/17 – 6:42 A.M.

The assistant treasurer of the Findlay City School system is taking a new job in Seneca County. The Courier reports Tiffin has hired Jennifer Miller as the city’s next finance director. Mayor Aaron Montz made the announcement during this week’s city council meeting.

Miller has more than 15 years of experience in accounting and management. She currently serves as assistant treasurer of Findlay City Schools. She has previously worked as a state auditor.

