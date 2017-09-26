U.S. Air Force Airman Astacia C. Richardson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Richardson is the daughter of Stacy Kern and step-daughter of Marcus Kramb of Fostoria, Ohio. She is also the granddaughter of Christine and Randall Kern and niece of Randall Kern, all of Kansas, Ohio.

The airman graduated in 2016 from Hopewell-Loudon High School, Bascom, Ohio.