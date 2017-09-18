Astros clinch American League West

Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(HOUSTON) — The Cleveland Indians have been stealing a lot of the American League spotlight lately, but the Houston Astros have been one of the most consistent teams across the MLB all season long. That consistency paid off on Sunday, when Houston’s 7-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners clinched them the American League West division.

Recently acquired starter Justin Verlander had a great home debut, throwing seven innings of one run ball while striking out ten and walking just one. He was helped along by home runs from four different Astros. Derek Fisher’s two-run blast in the fifth game Houston a 2-1 lead, and Marwin Gonzalez added to that lead later in the inning with a two-run homer of his own.

In the seventh, George Springer hit a solo homer and Carlos Correa added a two-run shot to complete the scoring for the Astros.

The Astros still have something to play for, as they only trail the Indians by one and a half games for best record in the American League.

