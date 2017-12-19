At least 11 killed in Mexico tour bus crash

iStock/Thinkstock(MEXICO CITY) — Passengers who were traveling on two Royal Caribbean cruise ships were involved in a deadly bus crash in Mexico, a spokesman for the cruise line told ABC News.

The tour bus crashed on a remote road on the southeastern part of the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday shortly before 10 a.m. local time, according to a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

At least 11 people were killed in the crash, the spokesperson said.

The tour bus involved in the crash was carrying guests from Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas, said spokesman Owen Torres.

“The news from Costa Maya about a bus accident involving our guests is heartbreaking,” Torres said. “Our hearts go out to all those involved. We are doing all we can to care for our guests, including assisting with medical care and transportation.”

The cruise line is in contact with local authorities, Torres said.



Royal Caribbean tweeted that it had 27 guests aboard the bus.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

