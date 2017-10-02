At least 19 weapons found in Las Vegas shooter's room: Sources

ABC News(LAS VEGAS) — Police have found at least 19 weapons in the hotel room that was used by the suspected Las Vegas concert shooter Stephen Paddock.

Two sources familiar with the investigation said that there were a combination of rifles and handguns at the scene, and one of those sources said there were 19 weapons in the room.

Earlier, Clark County sheriff Joseph Lombardo said that there were at least 10 rifles in the room but noted the investigation was still underway.

No further details about the specific nature of the weapons have been confirmed by police.

The shooting, which took place Sunday night, is now the deadliest in U.S. history, with at least 58 people killed and about 515 others injured.

