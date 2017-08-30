At least two bodies found in van swept away by flooding, officials say

Harris County Sheriff’s Office(HOUSTON) — At least two bodies were found in a van that was recovered Wednesday after it became stuck in swift-moving floodwaters Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the van had been “purportedly carrying six family members Sunday” when it was “inundated by Greens Bayou flooding.”

This brings the death toll from Harvey to at least 13.

Authorities saw at least two bodies in the front seat, the sheriff’s office said. However, based on the angle, it was unclear if there were any other bodies inside.

The sheriff’s office explained on Wednesday that on Sunday at about 10 a.m., officers conducting evacuations and rescue efforts heard someone screaming in the distance.

Officers found a man clinging to a tree and used a rope to rescue him. That man told authorities he was with several family members inside a white van, but the van was submerged and it was not visible, the sheriff’s office said. The van was at least 4 feet underwater and the water was moving at 7 mph, the sheriff’s office said.

By Wednesday, the water level had gone down, allowing the white van to be recovered, the sheriff’s office said.

