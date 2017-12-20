Atlanta airport power outage could cost Delta $50 million, CEO says

iStock/Thinkstock(ATLANTA) — Sunday’s massive power outage at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport may have cost Delta Air Lines at least $25 million and up to $50 million in lost revenue, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

The news was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview with Delta’s CEO, Ed Bastian.

“We will certainly be seeking the opportunity to have a conversation, and then seek reimbursement,” Bastian told the paper Tuesday. “I don’t know whose responsibility it is between the airport and Georgia Power, but we’re going to have conversations with both of them.”

Hartsfield-Jackson is the world’s busiest airport, and the power outage came during a particularly busy holiday travel day.

According to Georgia Power, the outage was the result of an electrical fire in a service tunnel that serves the airport. Not only did the fire disrupt the primary sources of power, but it also affected the backup service.

Local officials said they have ruled out any foul play, as have federal law enforcement agencies.

While the airport’s operation has returned to full speed, the effort to reunite customers with their bags continued as of Tuesday afternoon.

A press release from Delta said 99 percent of bags that needed to be distributed to customers outside of Atlanta remained at the airport.

Approximately 800 bags still needed to be returned to local owners, the airline said.

