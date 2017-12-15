Atlanta Hawks fan wins $10K for half-court shot

Photodisc/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — An Atlanta Hawks fan named Norman is about to have a very Merry Christmas.

Norman got picked out of the crowd at Thursday’s Pistons-Hawks game to attempt a near-impossible half-court shot – and he nailed it, winning $10,000.

His reaction energized the crowd:

When asked what he would do with his winnings, he said he would “enjoy Christmas.”

His team did not have as good of a night, however. The Atlanta Hawks ended up losing to the Detroit Pistons 105-91.

