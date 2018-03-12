Atlanta police searching for man who posed as cop to assault woman

iStock/Thinkstock(ATLANTA) — Atlanta police are searching for a man they say impersonated a police officer and sexually assaulted at least one woman early Friday morning.

The victim told police that she was pulled over around 1 a.m. After asking for her license and registration, the suspect told the victim to step out of her vehicle and sexually assaulted her, Atlanta Police Major Crimes Maj. Michael O’Connor said at a press conference Monday.

A second woman also reported being sexually assaulted by a man impersonating a police officer in Cobb County, Georgia.

The assaults happened within a few hours of each other and Atlanta Police Department investigators are working closely with Cobb County investigators to determine if the impersonator in both cases is the same man.

Both victims reported the vehicle as a dark-colored, four-door sedan with a light bar on top, according to Atlanta police. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing dark-colored clothing and a star-shaped badge.

“Any of the vehicles that we have with light bars on top of them are marked and clearly say ‘Atlanta police’ on the side of them,” O’Connor said. “Our unmarked vehicles don’t have light bars on the top.”

Atlanta police advise anyone uncomfortable with a police stop to indicate to the officer you intend to stop and call 911. Let the dispatcher know you are being stopped and ask them to verify there is a legitimate officer stopping you.

“We want to make sure the public knows how to keep themselves safe if they are uncertain if the person who pulls them over is a police officer,” O’Connor said.

