Attorney General Pam Bondi: Florida doesn't want OJ Simpson

Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is objecting to O.J. Simpson’s relocation to Florida upon his release from prison, which could take place as early as Sunday.

Bondi wrote a letter to Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie L. Jones on Friday requesting that the department “immediately notify all authorities of Nevada that Florida objects to granting Simpson permission to relocate to Florida to serve parole,” according to a press release.

Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, told ABC News Friday that Simpson “wants to go to Florida” after he is released.

“He wants to see his family and hug his family on the outside of prison,” LaVergne said.

Bondi wrote in the letter that Floridians are “well aware” of Simpson’s background, which she said includes his “wanton disregard for the lives of others” and his “scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable,” citing the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

“The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option,” Bondi wrote. “Numerous law enforcement officials in Florida agree with this position. Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal.”

Bondi also listed Simpson’s “disturbing history of arrests and destructive behavior” as her reasoning for rejecting him from the state.

If Florida’s Department of Corrections determines that denying Simpson is not an option, the state is “entitled to take all deliberate steps” to ensure that Simpson is “subjected to the most stringent and secure conditions of supervision” within the bounds of the law, Bondi wrote.

Bondi quoted Simpson as saying, “I could easily stay in Nevada but I don’t think you guys want me here,” adding that “the same goes for the People of Florida.”

Simpson was sentenced to prison following a 2007 arrest for a botched robbery in Las Vegas.

LaVergne said that upon his release, Simpson wants to enjoy “simple pleasures that he hasn’t enjoyed in nine years,” such as getting the latest iPhone and eating steak and seafood.

