9/11/17 – 6:59 A.M.

The Hancock County Humane Society is investigating a reported case of animal abuse in Fostoria. The Review-Times reports officers responded to an incident in the 200 block of South Adams Street Friday night. Two men told an officer they were trying to mate the two pitbulls.

Police turned over video from the incident to the Hancock County Dog Warden.

The case remains under investigation.