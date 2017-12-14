Automotive Industry Moving Towards Electronic Systems

12/14/17 – 5 A.M.

The University and Findlay and Ada Technologies, Inc. teamed up to host a presentation on automobile renovations. Research and development engineer Shintaro Nakamura said that a new line of gearshifts is all electronic. Nakamura added that the gear shifts could be ready in the next year. He said that aside from gear shifts, much of the automotive industry is moving towards electronics.

ATI is an affiliate of Atsumitec Co. Ltd. which is a world-class change control system manufacturer.