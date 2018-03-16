Ava DuVernay to direct DC Comics film “New Gods”

ABC/Paula Lobo(HOLLYWOOD) — After scoring box office success with Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, Ava DuVernay has landed a job directing yet another big-budget fantasy epic.

Variety reports that DuVernay will direct New Gods, based on the DC Comics series of the same name, for Warner Brothers. The series debuted in 1971, and was created by Jack Kirby, who also co-created some of Marvel Comics’ most iconic characters, such as The Hulk and The X-Men.

The New Gods are a race that hail from twin planets: one called New Genesis, which is a paradise, and a much grimmer one called Apokolips, which lives up to its name. The movie will be part of the DC Extended Universe, which also includes Man of Steel, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Suicide Squad and the upcoming Aquaman.

With A Wrinkle In Time, DuVernay became the first woman of color in Hollywood to direct a live-action film with a $100 million budget. So far, A Wrinkle In Time, which was released a week ago, has grossed over $42 million.

DuVernay also directed the Oscar-nominated civil rights movie Selma and the Oscar-nominated documentary 13th. She created and executive-produces the OWN Network series Queen Sugar.

