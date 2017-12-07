Ayesha Curry and Anthony “Spice” Adams dish on ABC's “The Great American Baking Show”

ABC/Mark Bourdillion(NEW YORK) — Ayesha Curry and Anthony “Spice” Adams have teamed up to host the third season of ABC’s The Great American Baking Show, airing tonight. The two, who consider themselves food enthusiasts, are dishing on the flavorful season and why they were so excited to join the show, which is based on the popular Great British Bake-Off.

“I wanted to do this show so badly is because baking and cooking are totally two different worlds, ” Curry tells ABC Radio. “And I have a cooking background — not so much baking. So I wanted to join…so I could learn a little bit about that world.”

Curry, wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, is an accomplished cook who hosts her own show on the Food Network and wrote a cookbook called The Season Life.

Adams says he also has a strong connection with food.

“Well, you know I’m a big guy,” Adams says laughing. “So I like to eat, first off. I’m not a baker, I’m more of a griller. So you know, Fourth of Julys and stuff like that…I can only bake like four or five different things that my mom taught me how to make. So being on a show, I learned so much about these different methods people use.”

As far as what fans can expect to see this season, Curry says the show is “very family-friendly,” and she and Adams add “a little bit of humor.”

“It’s Christmas-themed, so a lot of kids can watch it,” Adams explains. “They can join in and get some of the recipes and stuff like that. And help the parents out — because all the just kids want to do is eat up all your food all the time.”

The Great American Baking Show airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.