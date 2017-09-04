Baby panda snuggles with mother in video documenting its first month

Beauval Zoo(PARIS) — Video released by a French zoo shows how a panda born last month has grown.

The panda, nicknamed Mini Yuan Zi, lives at the ZooParc de Beauval in Saint-Aignan, France.

In the video, the baby, who now weighs more than 2 pounds, can be seen snuggling with its mother and developing its distinctive coloring.

The baby’s mother, Huan Huan, gave birth to twins, but one died shortly after birth.

France’s first lady Brigitte Macron is the panda’s godmother.

