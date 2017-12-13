Babysitting Training Available From Red Cross

12/13/17 – 11:40 A.M.

The American Red Cross is offering Babysitter’s Training for children ages 11-15. The American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter is providing the training to teach kids about child development and safety. They will teach kids how to care for infants and children, handle emergencies, and recognize safety and hygiene issues.

The training is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Red Cross Office in Findlay on December 29. A parent or guardian will need to sign the child in and out of the class. Cost of the class is $89 and pre-registration is required. You can register online at redcross.org/babysitting.