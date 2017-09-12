“Bachelor in Paradise” recap: Derek proposes to Taylor

(L-R) Taylor and Derek – ABC/Paul Hebert(LOS ANGELES) — The season finale of Bachelor in Paradise ended in spectacular fashion as the shocking finale saw breakup after breakup but ended on a high note with the engagement of Taylor Nolan, 24, and Derek Peth, 31.

It took a long time to get there, though, as the evening kicked off with a reminder from host Chris Harrison that unless people were coupled up and ready to go to the Fantasy Suite, it was time to say some goodbyes. After all the drama this season, this was the last day in Paradise and couples could either leave together with an eye on a possible future to see how they fare outside of Paradise, or be on their way to the airport alone. Most did not fare well.

Jack Stone started things off with Christen and his idea that they leave together, however, she had other ideas entirely and we saw a brooding Jack silently on his way to the airport. Diggy dropped Domenique to get with Jaimi, only to get dropped by her. And much to his surprise, Robby was dropped by Amanda.

We saw Dean filled with regret over his ambivalence about Kristina and D Lo. Crying to the camera, he admitted he blew it with Kristina because he still had feelings for her. He then dropped this on D Lo and after all he put her through, she miraculously did not murder him.

Later, on the live reunion special in the second hour of the show, Kristina told Dean she would always have a place in her heart for him only to be shocked when D Lo announced that Dean had struck up a relationship with her after the show. The inconsistent Dean tried to apologize to both of them but it’s clear he has some issues and nothing seemed resolved.

We had a visit from DeMario and Corinne who agreed to put their past behind them and DeMario admitted he had returned to seeing a therapist.

Of the remaining couples, Lacey and Daniel fizzled out when she admitted her feelings for him and he appeared to have exaggerated his. This came to a head during the reunion and videotape showed Daniel to be lying.

Raven and Adam appeared to be making a great deal of progress after Paradise, traveling around the country together. She’s planning to move to Dallas to be with him and meet his parents, but Adam was surprised when her parents appeared in the audience to meet him. They also said they loved each other.

But she didn’t get a ring: that honor went to Taylor, who made a connection with Derek that seems genuine. After telling her how much he loves her — and standing her up to spin her around and ask the audience, “Isn’t she beautiful?” – Derek pulled out the diamond engagement ring and popped the question to a teary Taylor. As the audience cheered, Chris Harrison promised to return with a new Bachelor in January.

As the credits rolled we saw Ben back at home, talking about how much he loves his dog Zeus.

The Bachelor returns in January on ABC.

