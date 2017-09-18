Backstage at the Emmys, Colin Jost calls rumored girlfriend Scarlett Johansson “Pretty awesome”

NBC/Tre(LOS ANGELES) — The Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost had more Emmy gold to be proud of Sunday night, thanks to his show’s performance at the 2017 Emmy Awards, but he was also proud of his rumored girlfriend, Scarlett Johansson.

“She’s wonderful. She’s working, so otherwise, she’d be here,” the 35-year-old writer told Entertainment Tonight.

“She’s pretty cool,” he gushed, adding, “It’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome.”

While news of their reported hooking up during a recent SNL afterparty seemed to take some by surprise, Jost explained they’ve known each other for years.

“The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show, so, we’ve kind of known each other since then.”

As if it wasn’t clear what he thinks of Johansson, Colin reiterated of the onscreen Avenger: “She’s the best.”

