Backstage, “Dancing with the Stars” contests are pumped up after season premiere

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — The battle for the Mirror Ball trophy got underway Monday night as season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premiered.

No contestants broke away from the pack on the premiere. But backstage, many told ABC Radio they were happy with their performances and excited about the competition.

Former NFL star Terrell Owens finished the night second to last, but, the night got his competitive juices flowing. “This whole thing is bringing about the kid in me again, so I’m just enjoying every moment of it,” he said.

Musician Lindsey Stirling, who ended the night tied for first, naturally was just as excited. “I honestly don’t think I could have done any better,” she said. “We had a blast doing it, and when we finished it I just got the biggest smile on my face. It’s like, it’s something you can’t explain, that electricity of pure happiness.”

For ESPN reporter and paralympic gold medalist Victoria Arlen, who was paralyzed for 11 years, spend some of her teen years in a vegetative state, and only started walking around 18 months ago after 11 years in a wheelchair, the night was a triumph regardless of her score. “We danced and we did it and my feet did what they were supposed to do and it was just so surreal,” she said. “I’m really blessed it was just an incredible moment.”

Hamilton actor Jordan Fisher ended up tied for first and already was looking ahead to the rest of the competition. “I feel like we under-promised and over-delivered tonight, and I couldn’t be more thrilled and excited for, hopefully for the rest of the season, should America keep us going,” he said.



Dancing with the Stars returns next Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.