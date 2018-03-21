Bail set at $400K for former police officer charged in killing of Australian woman

iStock/Thinkstock(MINNEAPOLIS) — Bail has been set at $400,000 for a police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a 40-year-old Australia woman last July.

Hennepin County prosecutors raised concerns during the first court appearance of former Minneapolis police Officer Mohamed Noor that he is a flight risk and may flee to his native Somalia.

But Noor’s defense argued that he has lived in Minnesota since the age of 5, knows nothing else and isn’t going anywhere.

Noor turned himself in to authorities Tuesday after he was indicted on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond’s death.

A Hennepin County judge set bail $400,000 under the conditions that Noor surrender his passport. Noor was also instructed to not possess any firearms and to not contact his former police partner, Matthew Harrity, or anyone at the Minneapolis Police Department.

Bond was initially set at $500,000, jail records show.

Noor appeared in court for just 10 minutes and only spoke to confirm his name, birthday and address with the judge. He did not enter a plea.

On Tuesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the charges against Noor, saying that he “abused his authority to use deadly force” when he shot Damond.

On July 15, Damond had called 911 to report what she feared was a woman being sexually assaulted behind her home, according to the criminal complaint.

Noor, who was in the passenger seat of the squad car, shot Damond through the open window on the driver’s side after he and Harrity were “spooked” by a noise, Freeman said.

Noor’s attorney said he “acted as he has been trained” and that he should “not have been charged with any crime.” Noor’s last day as an employee with the police department was Saturday, but Minneapolis police would not comment on whether he resigned or was fired

Noor’s next court appearance is set for May 8.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.