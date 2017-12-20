Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton ruptures Achilles

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton ruptured his Achilles tendon during a workout on Monday, according to reports from general manager Dan Duquette.

He is expected to miss at least six months.

Britton was the most dominate reliever in baseball in 2016.

Injuries have slowed down Britton in the last year. He had a MCL strain in his left knee that required platelet-rich-plasma treatment.

He was limited to 38 games last season and had 15 saves.

