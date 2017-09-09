Barack Obama makes surprise visit to high school to 'welcome back students'

Twitter/@EricSchultz(WASHINGTON) — For one group of high school students in Washington D.C., the first week of classes ended on a high note.

Former President Barack Obama made a surprise visit Friday to McKinley Technology High School, strolling ever-so-casually into a classroom to the disbelief of students.

“Hey, how’s it going, everybody?” Obama, 56, said to the stunned students, who were seated in a circle with D.C. public schools chancellor Antwan Wilson. “The chancellor told me you guys were meeting, so I thought I’d stop by. How’s everybody doing? Is that my seat? You don’t mind me crashing, right?”

Obama senior adviser Eric Schultz tweeted a photo of the visit, as did Obama.

@BarackObama made a surprise visit to McKinley Tech HS here in DC to welcome back students as they start a new school year. pic.twitter.com/Y64tAE0KBl — Eric Schultz (@EricSchultz) September 8, 2017

Proud of these McKinley Tech students—inspiring young minds that make me hopeful about our future. pic.twitter.com/nqYC1mjjTB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2017

Obama told the students, “One of the things that I did throughout my presidency was I’d meet with groups of young people everywhere I went, whether it was here in the United States, or when I was traveling overseas just to kind of hear from them, find out what they’re interested in, because I do believe that most of the problems that we have are going to be solved by you.”

As Obama wrapped up his visit, he told one of the students, “Remember what I say: Don’t back down.”

Although Obama has largely kept a low profile since leaving the White House, his visit follows a scathing statement released earlier this week slamming President Trump’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, describing the move as “cruel, self-defeating and wrong.”

