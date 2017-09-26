Barbara Corcoran says DWTS tango was “the most joyful one minute of my entire life”

ABC/Eric McCandless(NEW YORK) — Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran tanked on last night’s Dancing with the Stars. She and her partner Keo Motsepe tangoed to “Whatever Lola Wants,” but her low score led to her becoming the first celebrity eliminated this season. However, Corcoran says even if her her dance Monday night wasn’t perfect, it felt amazing.

“I’ve never let go my whole life,” she tells ABC Radio. “You see, I’ve gotten to where I am in life because I anticipate, I’ve always led, I’ve always had to worry about what’s next on the horizon, make my business work out, my family work out, my goals work out — so I’m always not in the moment.”

She adds, “And so for me to lean [in] last night and be in the sheer joy of the moment, it was the most joyful one minute of my entire life, I must say!”

Corcoran feels as though she would have gotten much better in the ballroom, if only the show had let her stick around.

“I’m a very slow starter, but I’m a very strong finisher,” she tells ABC Radio, adding, “I’ll outlast anybody and outwork anybody and out-psyche anybody to get to where I wanna go, because I need to have that victory. So sadly for me, I felt that I would improve hugely week to week.”

She laughs, “They should have done the eliminations on the back end, and then they would have never eliminated me!”

For the short time Barbara was on the show, she made a big deal of flirting with her much-younger partner, Keo. He says, “She has no filter!”

To which Barbara adds, “This is true. But it made it fun!”

