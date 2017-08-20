Barcelona terror suspect may have fled the country

iStock/Thinkstock(BARCELONA) — Spanish authorities are still searching for the man they suspect of driving the white van that plowed down pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, killing more than a dozen.

An official said clothing seen on Younes Abouyaaqoub on CCTV 18 hours before the attack matched descriptions given by eyewitnesses, which led police to believe he was the driver in the attack.

Authorities believe the suspect may have fled the country after allegedly using his credit card to pay for the three vehicles involved in the attack. According to police, Abouyaaqoub’s ID was found in the van that crashed into a crowd of people.

Police have heightened security on both sides of the border with France as the manhunt continues, with a greater police presence at major tourist spots.

