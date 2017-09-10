Before-and-after photos from space capture Irma's impact on Turks and Caicos

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Remarkable before-and-after photos show Hurricane Irma’s impact on Turks and Caicos, which was devastated by the monster storm earlier this week.

The photos, posted by NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik on his official Twitter account, show how the shoreline of the island shifted in the aftermath of the hurricane, which left at least 27 people dead in the Caribbean.

“What a difference a week makes,” Bresnik wrote.

The deadly hurricane is currently churning up the west coast of Florida, pelting the Sunshine State with heavy rainfall and powerful winds. At least three people have died in Florida and millions are without power.

