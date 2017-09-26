Bennett’s Responds To Concerns About Vacant McComb Properties

9/26/17 – 5:23 A.M.

The lawyer representing the owner of a closed business in McComb has responded to the village’s concerns about the building. The Courier reports officials haven’t made that communication public. Village Solicitor Robert Feighner said officials needed to talk about the legal communication in executive session.

Earlier this month McComb Council addressed the deteriorating conditions of the buildings. Officials had safety concerns about boarded up windows and sagging bricks.

Bennett’s closed four years ago.

