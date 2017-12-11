BGSU Board Approves New Tuition Plan

12/11/17 – 6:40 A.M.

The Bowling Green State University board of trustees approved a new tuition plan late last week. The program locks tuition, course and class fees, and room and board rates for the duration of a students undergraduate career.

Outgoing president Dr. Mary Ellen Mazey said, “with the Falcon Tuition Guarantee Plan, what they pay as freshmen will be what they continue to pay as seniors, so they can budget accordingly.”

BGSU has not raised tuition since the fall of 2013.