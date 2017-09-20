Bicycle Restriction Ordinance Makes Its Way In Front Of Findlay City Council Again

09/20/17 – 3:49 A.M.

The bike restriction ordinance for downtown Findlay was taken off the table for a short time. Findlay City Council took the ordinance off the table to discuss some aspects of the ordinance. Councilman Grant Russell asked how the city would designate the area for bicyclists to dismount. He also asked if there should be an exemption for three-wheeled bicycles that are difficult to walk.

Many members of council agreed that the ordinance needs to wait until the construction downtown is done. They voted to table the ordinance again because of this.