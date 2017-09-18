Bicyclist Injured In Weekend Crash

9/18/17 – 5:16 A.M.

A pickup truck hit a Findlay bicyclist Saturday morning. The Findlay Police Department says the crash happened on State Route 568 near Marion Township Road 234 around 7:50 a.m. Saturday.

84-year-old Thomas Garza Jr. of Findlay was driving his pickup truck east on the highway when his side mirror clipped 63-year-old Marc Arce (AR-cee), knocking him off his bike. Hanco EMS took Arce to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.