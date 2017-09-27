Big gains on Wall Street as late session climb pushs indices near record highs

JaysonPhotography/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A late push allowed Wall Street to get within shouting distance of new all-time highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 56.39, finishing the day at 22,430.71.

The Nasdaq soared to a close of 6,453.26, 73.1 higher than it opened, while the S&P 500 ended the session at 2,507.04, gaining 10.2.

The price of crude oil climbed again today, reaching $52.08 per barrel. That figure is about half a percent higher than Tuesday.

Smaller American companies saw big stock gains Wednesday after a report indicated increased business investment last month.

The Federal Reserve says middle class American families are getting richer for the first time since the recession. Their median net worth jumped 16 percent, with wealthy families seeing their media net worth climb 36 percent.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.