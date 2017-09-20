Billy Bush and his wife separate after 20 years of marriage

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — TV personality Billy Bush and his wife, Sydney Davis, are calling it quits after two decades together, his rep tells ABC News.

“After almost 20 years of marriage, they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together,” says the rep. “They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future.”

The former Access Hollywood and Today host, married Davis in 1998 and they have three daughters: Josephine, Mary and Lillie.

The 45-year-old journalist made headlines last year after a 2005 Access Hollywood tape of Bush and then candidate Donald Trump discussing women surfaced before the presidential election. Trump later called the conversation “locker room banter.”

In the leaked tape, Trump bragged about his ability to grab and kiss women because he’s “a star.”

After the leak of the tape, Bush was eventually fired from Today. He apologized on social media for his part in the vulgar conversation and spoke to ABC News this year about the incident.

“I understand people’s reaction. I agree. I also felt that way,” he said.

