“Birth of the Dragon” and “Leap!” top this week's new releases

“Leap!” – © 2017 The Weinstein Company(LOS ANGELES) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Birth of the Dragon — This film, set in 1960s San Francisco, is a modern take on the classic Bruce Lee movies, based on the real-life showdown between the then up-and-coming martial arts icon — played by Philip Ng — and kung fu master Wong Jack Man — portrayed by Yu Xia. Rated PG-13.

* Leap! — Elle Fanning heads the voice cast of this animated comedy adventure about a French orphan girl with a dream of becoming a ballerina. After fleeing her hometown of Brittany for Paris, she poses as another girl and enters the Opera Ballet School. Also starring Kate McKinnon, Mel Brooks and Carly Rae Jepsen. Rated PG.

