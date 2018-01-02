Bitterly Cold Temperatures Bring Us Into The New Year

1/2/18 – 4:59 A.M.

We rang in the new year with bitterly cold temperatures, and it appears they’ll be sticking around for a little while. Media partner WTOL 11 predicts highs below 20 degrees through at least Sunday. The lows drop below zero every night through at least Saturday. Those numbers aren’t factoring in wind chills.

It doesn’t look like we’ll see any new record temperatures this week. The Findlay Water Pollution Control Center says the records for this time of year are double digits below zero for the most part.

You’re advised to stay inside if possible. If you do have to wonder out, wear many layers, and cover up as much exposed skin as possible.