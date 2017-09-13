“black-ish” lead Tracee Ellis Ross on prepping Emmy speech: “I've been thinking about that since I was 12”

ABC/Bob D’Amico(LOS ANGELES) — Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross once again will be up for an Emmy as best actress in a comedy, when the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are handed out Sunday night.

While Ellis is hopeful, she knows an award is no lock for her given the competition she faces. “I mean these are women that not only influenced my career, but my life,” Ellis tells ABC Radio. “Lily Tomlin? Jane Fonda? Can we stop right there?”

I could be even harder to win if the Emmys ever went the way of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, which have discarded gender-specific categories. Nevertheless, Ellis Ross is open to the idea.

“I find that really interesting, and I like it,” she says. “I like any sort of evolution and growth that starts to reflect equity in a different way. In a better way.”

In the meantime, the actress has all the traditional Emmy concerns — like what to wear.

“I’m excited! I’m excited to figure out what I’m wearing,” she says. And she adds, laughing, “I’m excited to think about my acceptance speech. I’ve been thinking about that since I was 12.”



The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

