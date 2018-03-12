“Black Panther” spends fourth week at #1, tops $1 billion worldwide at box office

(HOLLYWOOD) — Black Panther grabbed an estimated $41.1 million over the weekend in North America, making it the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to spend four weeks at the top of the box office. The film also passed $1 billion worldwide.

The latest Marvel film also becomes the first since Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens to spend four straight weeks at number one following its release and the third biggest fourth week of all-time, also behind The Force Awakens.

Overseas, Black Panther added an estimated $100 million, bringing its worldwide total, including North America, to estimated $1.078 billion.

In second place was Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time — the fantasy adventure starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling — delivering an estimated $33.3 million in its opening weekend, with an additional $6.3 million overseas.

The Strangers: Prey at Night finished in third place with an estimated $10.2 million, followed by Red Sparrow in fourth place, earning an estimated $8.15 million.

Rounding out the top five was Game Night, pulling in an estimated $7.9 million.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel, Lucasfilm and ABC.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Black Panther, $41.1 million

2. A Wrinkle in Time, $33.3 million

3. The Strangers: Prey at Night, $10.2 million

4. Red Sparrow, $8.15 million

5. Game Night, $7.9 million

6. Peter Rabbit, $6.8 million

7. Death Wish, $6.6 million

8. The Hurricane Heist, $3.15 million

9. Annihilation, $3.15 million

10. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, $2.75 million

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.